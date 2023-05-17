Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average of $209.49.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

