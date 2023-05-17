Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 24,791 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.