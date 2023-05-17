Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,224 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $269.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

