Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

PSX opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

