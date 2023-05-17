Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.92.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax



Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

