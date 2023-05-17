Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,804 shares of company stock worth $62,274,597 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.