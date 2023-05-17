Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.