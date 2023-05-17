Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,370 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,370 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $194.95 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

