Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 45,136 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,136 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

