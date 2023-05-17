IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Down 0.6%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 278.60 ($3.49). 205,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 397,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.20 ($3.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.13) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.09).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £923.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,143.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.16.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.