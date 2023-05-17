Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.3 %
IAS opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock valued at $174,483,365. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
