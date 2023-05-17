Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.3 %

IAS opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock valued at $174,483,365. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.