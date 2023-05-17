InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$56.86 million during the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

