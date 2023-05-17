Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Receives Maintains Rating from SpectralCast

SpectralCast restated their maintains rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Intrusion stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,897. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 241.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

