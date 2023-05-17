Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) shares were down 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 3,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$13.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

