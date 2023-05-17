Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.14

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.14 and traded as low as $28.02. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 996,406 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at about $8,284,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 548.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

