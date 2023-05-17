Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.31. 7,017,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

