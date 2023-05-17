Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

