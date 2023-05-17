Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 7.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. 66,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

