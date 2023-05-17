Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fiera Capital (FRRPF)

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS: FRRPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

5/12/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50.

5/11/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

5/11/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$8.00.

5/11/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank to C$9.00.

5/11/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

5/2/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

4/27/2023 – Fiera Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

