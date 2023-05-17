IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.97 ($0.09). IOG shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 21,937,739 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.98 million, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.19.

In other IOG news, insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,953 ($11,215.08). 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

