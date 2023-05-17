Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. 766,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,980,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

