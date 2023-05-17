IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $138.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

