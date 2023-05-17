iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.11

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 227820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
iRobot Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.