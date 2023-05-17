iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.11

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 227820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $35,432,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 199,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

