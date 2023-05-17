Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Stock Performance
Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Featured Stories
