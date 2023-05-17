Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.