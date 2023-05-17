IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.4 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $464.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

