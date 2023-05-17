IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.4 %
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $464.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.