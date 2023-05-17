iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

