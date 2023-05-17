iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

