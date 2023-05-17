iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,049,893 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.75% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,230,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

