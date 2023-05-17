iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.16

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 201295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

