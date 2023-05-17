iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,494. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $307.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.