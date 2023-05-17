iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG remained flat at $98.91 during trading on Wednesday. 1,066,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,527. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

