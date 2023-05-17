iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

