iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 1,891,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.