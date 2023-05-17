iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,631. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

