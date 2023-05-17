iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.81. 60,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 140,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

