iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $33.92. 45,641 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.