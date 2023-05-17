iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.64

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 128024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.