iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.64

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 128024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

