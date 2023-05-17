iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,635,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,519% from the previous session’s volume of 101,064 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

