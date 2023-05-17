iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 150,454 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $60.72.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

