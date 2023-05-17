iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. 1,587,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

