iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.13. Approximately 46,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 31,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.08.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.