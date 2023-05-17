iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.03. 642,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,672. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

