iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.99

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.99 and last traded at $112.22, with a volume of 284873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,164,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

