iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 38,143 shares.The stock last traded at $247.79 and had previously closed at $246.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 866.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

