iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Raised by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 222,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,794. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

