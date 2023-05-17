iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.09

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 79763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $663.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,803,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

