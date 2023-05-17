iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.49

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.49 and last traded at $224.88, with a volume of 58362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.08.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

