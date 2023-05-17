Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $35,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

