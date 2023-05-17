J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 38,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,166. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

