Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.99

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 144639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $216,347 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.